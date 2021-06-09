Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.67

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.67 and last traded at C$78.10, with a volume of 424969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$77.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.47. The company has a market cap of C$44.58 billion and a PE ratio of 59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.4321923 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 137.43%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

