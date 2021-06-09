Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $343,356. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRIX stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

