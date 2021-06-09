Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

