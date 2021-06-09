Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $105.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 658.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

