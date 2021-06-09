Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.