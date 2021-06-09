NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.74

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 48333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.