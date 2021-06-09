Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Ronald William Thiessen Sells 380,555 Shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 380,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$11,416.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$999.99.

TSE NDM opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

