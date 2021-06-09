NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.44 ($54.64).

NOEJ opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Monday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.57.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

