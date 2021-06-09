Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $319.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.17), with a volume of 42582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.00).

The stock has a market cap of £258.03 million and a PE ratio of 76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.06.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

