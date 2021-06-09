Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nomura by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nomura by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.