Noked Israel Ltd Makes New $299,000 Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000.

NASDAQ LCAHU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 113,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,637. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

