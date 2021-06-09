Noked Israel Ltd Cuts Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Noked Israel Ltd reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.06% of NICE worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NICE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NICE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. 3,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,490. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $181.76 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

