Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 207 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $389.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total value of $664,390.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,029 shares of company stock worth $11,560,064 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

