Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $188.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $189.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

