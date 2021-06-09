Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $292.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.75 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.