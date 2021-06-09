NFTify (N1) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,679.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded flat against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $851,411.12 and $39,679.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00223269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00209064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.32 or 0.01296663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,525.85 or 1.00486536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,545,190 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

