NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. 181,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

