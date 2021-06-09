NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.87 or 0.01704828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00464634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019907 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

