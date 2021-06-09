NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $335.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.02 and a fifty-two week high of $439.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

