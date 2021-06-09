NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report sales of $130.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NBEV remained flat at $$2.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,929. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

