New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.48.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.