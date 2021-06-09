New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 20,130 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $66,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

