New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $69.20 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.87% of Smartsheet worth $69,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

