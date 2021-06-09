New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $134.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

