New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,861 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Repligen worth $50,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,064,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock worth $6,229,289 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $182.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.58. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

