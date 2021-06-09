New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AppFolio by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $51,957,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430 over the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

