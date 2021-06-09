New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

