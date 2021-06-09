New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). New Relic posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 523,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,497. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.86.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.