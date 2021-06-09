Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 2,473 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20.

STIM opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.