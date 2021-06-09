NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NRBO stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

