Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

