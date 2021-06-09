Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $35.30 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises approximately 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.81% of InterDigital worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. 5,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.88 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

