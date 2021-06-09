Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $29,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

