NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $2,971,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.