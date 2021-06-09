Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

