Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 539,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,621,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

