Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Neonode shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.05.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.