Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Neonode shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 21,456 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.05.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

