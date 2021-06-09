Neo (NEO) Price Tops $46.79 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $46.79 or 0.00142706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.30 billion and $596.91 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063117 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

