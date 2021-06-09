Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $29,000 in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13.

