Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

