Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

