nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $763,212.29 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 525,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -113.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

