NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $311.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 653812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268 ($3.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.52. The firm has a market cap of £940.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

