Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $45.25.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.