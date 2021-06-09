Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.83

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 3730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,356,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 763.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

