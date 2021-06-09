Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.83

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 3730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
