NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $159.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

