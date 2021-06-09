National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.11% of National Health Investors worth $332,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.64.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

