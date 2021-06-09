Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,140 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

