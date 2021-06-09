NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,655 shares of company stock worth $6,268,326 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

