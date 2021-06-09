Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNOX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNOX opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -23.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.